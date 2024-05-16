LINTURI's goose is cooked as President RUTO orders GACHAGUA to be in charge of the Agriculture Ministry





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has seemingly begun the process of sacking Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, who survived an impeachment motion on Monday over a fake fertilizer saga.

This is after he ordered Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to oversee the troubled Ministry of Agriculture.

Speaking during a meeting with Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) at State House Nairobi on Thursday, Ruto noted that even though there was a minister for Agriculture, the sector was so important that it needed Gachagua's support

"The Ministry of Agriculture is an important sector in our country. That is why being in charge by the minister, I have asked my deputy also to have his eyes on the sector.

According to Ruto, the sector contributes close to Sh 200 billion annually, with over 600,050 farmers than across the country, and many Kenyans who get their source of livelihood from agriculture.

He further added that the ministry is crucial to the Kenya Kwanza government which has a fertilizer subsidy programme that provides fertilizer to farmers at an affordable rate.

"We have centred our focus on sectors that are directly affected by the Ministry of Agriculture.

"The sector brings about KSh 200 billion every year, it includes more than 600,050 farmers and benefits more than 4.5 million people.

"It is for this reason that I attach the importance of the sector, not only to the nation but also to this administration,"

