LADY who loves to read gets a proposal from her boyfriend with a 42-page book







Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - A lady who loves to read has shared the heartwarming story of how her man proposed to her with a 42-page book.

In a post shared on X, the lady @totosofcanada mentioned that her man took her to a book-themed restaurant where he proposed.

In the book, her fiance wrote about why he loves her and can't wait to marry her.

At the last page of the book, the man had the ring imputed.

Her post has warmed the hearts of some people who celebrated her man for being intentional about the way he proposes to his woman.