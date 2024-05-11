KYLIAN MBAPPÉ confirms he's leaving Paris Saint-Germain (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Kylian Mbappé has announced he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain.
The French superstar said on X that he will play his final
home game against Toulouse.
"I never thought it would be this difficult to leave my
country," he said in a video posted on the platform, adding he will face a
new challenge after seven years at PSG.
Mbappé joined PSG in 2017 from Monaco in a deal worth 180
million euros.
He is now expected to join 14-time Champions League winner
Real Madrid.
In 2021, PSG turned down a bid of 180 million euros from
Madrid for Mbappé. He renewed his contract with PSG but didn't take up the
option for an extra year. Earlier this year, he told PSG he's leaving at the
end of the season.
Overnight, he confirmed it to the football world.
He said: "I wanted to announce to you all that it's my
last year (season) with Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend (my contract)
and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.
"First of all, I want to thank my teammates, all the
teammates I had, all the coaches: Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio
Pochettino, Christophe Galtier and Luis Enrique."
