KIMANI NGUNJIRI courts GACHAGUA as he names RUTO’s men sabotaging the DP – Look!





Sunday, May 26, 2024 - Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has faulted President William Ruto’s men for attacking Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The comments of the former Bahati MP came weeks after speculations of a rift between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and a divided Mount Kenya region politics.

Ngunjiri accused Ruto's henchmen of propagating the fight against the second in command by organizing meetings to sabotage Gachagua.

"This is Farouk Kibet, Oscar Sudi, and CS Kipchumba Murkomen planning to sabotage Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. They have sufficient funds to carry out their plan," the former MP claimed, clearly appearing to court Gachagua.

Recently, Gachagua went missing in notable public events for a week, prompting speculations on his whereabouts and his relations with his boss.

He later resurfaced, clarifying that he had taken a short break of prayer, meditation, and reflection in Mt Kenya, away from phones and interruptions.

Ngunjiri also lauded the Deputy President for his efforts to make peace with the former head of state, saying it was a worthy course.

