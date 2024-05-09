JUSTIN BIEBER and HAILEY BIEBER expecting first child (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are about to be parents for the first time.
Hailey and Justin announced the happy news on Instagram
today, May 9.
They shared photos and a video of Hailey's baby bump on
display as she posed with her husband Justin.
This comes 5 years after they got married.
The couple married in September 2018 in a secret New York
City courthouse wedding, just months after their July 2018 engagement
Then, they had a bigger wedding on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Watch a video of their baby announcement below.
