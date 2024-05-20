JOHO catches Kenyans by surprise as he announces his retirement from politics – Look! RAILA in the mix





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has announced that he may soon retire from politics.

Joho made the big announcement during a trip to Nyanza over the weekend where he remarked that he could not see himself in a political ecosystem devoid of former Prime Minster Raila Odinga who is angling to be the next African Union Commission Chairperson.

Joho stated that it was the former Prime Minister who introduced him to politics and he was keen on retiring with him.

The former governor remarked that the only way he could not retire with Raila was if the Azimio leader convinced him otherwise.

“I am a founding member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and I want to tell you, in my political life unless Raila says otherwise, I entered politics with Raila and I will exit with Raila,” he stated.

The ODM Deputy Party Leader remarked that this was informed by his subscription to Raila’s ideology.

Joho joined national politics in 2007 as Kisauni Member of Parliament before being elected as governor in the 2013 and 2027 general elections.

While Joho showed a willingness to retire from politics with Raila, he exuded optimism that ODM would form the next government in 2027.

“Myself I believe I can become President of Kenya,” Joho spoke of self and the party’s ambition.

Raila has repeatedly assured his supporters he will have a voice in the 2027 presidential elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST