Israel's Eurovision contestant booed by crowd who chanted "free Palestine" (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Footage posted online by attendees at the Eurovision Song Contest’s Jury Show disclosed a chaotic scene Wednesday night, May 8.
In the videos posted on X, the crowd is seen booing and
chanting “Free Palestine” during Eden Golan’s performance for Israel, almost
drowning the singer out entirely.
On May 8, 16 countries taking part in the semi-final of the
international competition took the stage to perform their songs to an arena of
fans in Sweden.
While television viewers of the final performance will
determine the winner of the contest, juries still cast their votes at the Jury
Show in order to determine an outcome in case voting breaks down during the
finals.
One X user called the atmosphere in the venue “horrible” and said you could “feel the tension,” while others simply shared videos of the loudly booing crowd.
This development comes after widespread criticism of Israel
being allowed to enter the competition at all, given the country’s ongoing
attacks on Palestinians in Gaza.
The war against Hamas has killed more than 35,000 people in
Palestine, and injured a further 77,000 in Gaza, according to figures obtained
by Al Jazeera.
Among continued calls for a permanent ceasefire, many
disagree with the European Broadcasting Union’s decision to allow Israel to
participate in the song competition.
This dissent was obvious in Malmö, as angry voices almost
entirely overpowered Israel’s entry, according to the videos shared on social
media.
Watch the video below.
At the dress rehearsal for Eurovision the pro-Pals boo Israeli entrant Eden. Her song is about the horrors of October 7th. How sick is it to jeer that? They don’t object to Israeli government action. They want Israeli ppl to disappear. All they have is hate. pic.twitter.com/AVkfWNvJUN— Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) May 8, 2024
oh the booing was beautiful pic.twitter.com/uEZnIWcZZm— Nozzy 🇮🇪🇭🇷🇬🇷 (@noztheboss) May 8, 2024
