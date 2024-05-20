Islamically, a wife isn't obligated to clean and cook. It's the duty of the husband to provide her a servant to do chores - Muslim LADY says







Monday, May 20, 2024 - People are reacting to a Facebook post by a married Muslim woman, Fatima Ismail Yusuf in which she said that wives are not obligated to do house chores in Islam.

“Islamically, a wife isn't obligated to clean, cook etc. It's the duty of the husband to provide her a servant to do chores for her if he has the means. Islam,” she wrote on Friday.

The post which was shared in a Facebook group on Monday, May 20, elicited varying reactions with people, mostly Muslims, saying that husbands are also allowed to take their servants as wives.

“She is not entirely wrong. It's okay if a man gets his wife a servant to help in the day to day activities in the house. But it's not a must. The first and primary role of a good wife is to manage her home and manage it well,” one Tijaani Ahmed wrote.

Ibrahim Hafsat Aminu wrote: “Islamically, if the house girl come dey enter Oga eyes, you have no right to complain later."