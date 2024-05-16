Is this KARANGU MURAYA who duped his gullible followers to contribute money after running a sham online fundraiser and used the funds to buy his girlfriend a car?





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Word has it that a well-known social media influencer flew to Mombasa to buy his girlfriend a car on hire purchase and upon arrival, he realized that he didn’t have enough deposit.

He paid the little he had and promised to pay the balance in the afternoon.

The cunning influencer reportedly ran a sham online fundraiser through his social media pages and convinced his gullible followers to contribute money.

In the afternoon, he went back to the car yard with a good amount of money obtained from the fundraiser and paid for the car.

Is this Karangu Muraya? Netizens believe it’s him being exposed.





