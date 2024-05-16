Depressed Secondary School teacher takes her own life by jumping into a borehole - A friend reveals their last conversation; RIP! Madam SHARON JELAGAT (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Grief has engulfed teachers and students at St. Anthony Boys High School in Moiben Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, after one of the teachers took her own life.

Madam Sharon Jelagat, a mother of two, reportedly committed suicide by drowning herself in a borehole for unknown reasons.

Police officers arrived at the scene and called the fire brigade to assist them in retrieving the body.

Scores of villagers looked in disbelief as security officers carried the body, with some murmuring that the deceased ought to have shared her problems instead of committing suicide.

Locals led by the area Chief condemned the action and urged young people not to act out of anger.

The chief further urged the residents to share their problems instead of committing suicide.

Sharon’s close friend took to her Facebook account and shared their last conversation.

She said Sharon was kind to everyone around her.

Sharon’s death comes at a time when suicide cases are on the rise in the country.

Hardly a week passes before several suicide cases are reported.





















