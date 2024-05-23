Iranians celebrate death of President RAISI with fireworks and dance (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Iranians erupted into acts of celebration and set off fireworks following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Raisi, 64, and the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were killed on Sunday, May 19, along with six others.

While Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared five days of mourning, plenty of Iranian citizens set off fireworks in several cities and posted videos of themselves dancing in the streets.

Many Iranian women also posted videos of themselves celebrating the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday, May 20, openly dancing on his “dirty grave” after he oversaw a brutal crackdown on 2022 protests against the Islamic “morality police.”

“We freely dance and celebrate on your dirty grave,” one woman, Mersedeh Shahinkar, tweeted.

The daughters of Minoo Majidi, 62 – an Iranian woman who was one of hundreds of people shot dead by security services during the nationwide fallout following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 - shared a video of them raising a glass to the president’s death.

In one video showing fireworks, a woman can be heard saying: “People are rejoicing at the downfall of Raisi.”

Another man said in a second clip: “People are celebrating and I congratulate the president’s death.

“I hope the rest of them die too.”

State media halted all of its regular programming to show prayers being held for Raisi.

However, one Tehran resident sent a video to the Iran International website cheering over fireworks: “Let’s celebrate the good news of Ebrahim Raisi’s chopper crash.”

Two women, Mersedeh Shahinkar and Sima Moradbeigi, danced and smiled in a clip in response Raisi’s helicopter plunging into mountainside in heavy fog near the city of Tabriz.

Watch a video below.