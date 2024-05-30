If you think "bottom power" can build that kind of house, then use yours - LADY addresses people questioning her source of income







Thursday, May 30, 2024 - A Tech, Business analyst and ex-banker, Chioma Nwadike, has said she works hard and won't allow anyone to ascribe her success to 'bottom power'.

She stated this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, while addressing people questioning how she got funds for her capital intensive project.

“About 2 comments on that viral post caught my attention. From 2 lowlifes who made suggestive yet demeaning comments, querying how I got funds for such capital intensive project lol. I work too hard for anyone to ascribe my successes to “bottom power”. If you think bottom power can build that kind of house, then use yours na, shey you sef get the organ?," she wrote.