I will oppose Finance Bill, 2024 to the bitter end if Kenyans promise to vote out President RUTO in 2027 - ODM MP says.





Wednesday, May 17, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party lawmaker has vowed to oppose the passing of Finance Bill, 2024 which has introduced a raft of taxes on suffering Kenyans.

In a statement on his social media page, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi stated that he would be fighting for Kenyans on condition that they vote President William Ruto out in 2027.

"Dear taxpayers, I am going to fight for you one more time, against the most punitive draconian, almost satanic finance bill in history since the 1648 peace of Westphalia that birthed sovereignty.

"But I want voters to promise me one thing come 2027 when Ruto revises his #Taxes and his many unpopular policies for the sake of re-elections you will not forget, you won't forget, that you will not forgive and forget.

"Please, Kenyans, promise me! Kenya needs a Renaissance!" Amisi said.

Amisi's remarks come shortly after Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino called on citizens to protest against the proposed taxes.

The legislator remarked that the proposed taxes are likely to burden citizens who are already struggling to survive the lean times.

He added that the tax increases are escalating expenses without matching the income of the citizens.

"When it comes to the Finance Bill, you know very well that Kenyans are suffering because of the high cost of living and every year the increment of the taxes leads to an increment in expenditure without an increment in income in the pockets of common mwananchi.

"Right now the Kenya Kwanza government is introducing a tax on bread. We know the French Revolution, it was caused because of economic inequality and social injustice.

"When common mwananchi were demonstrating demanding that the cost of bread be lowered in France during the reign of King Louis XVI.

"The people said you must lower the cost of bread, the wife to the king, Marie Antonette came out boldly and said ' If you guys can't afford bread, eat cake' That is what Ruto is telling us, that if we can't afford bread, we eat cake. " Babu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST