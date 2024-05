Monday, May 27, 2024 - A lady called Wenike Hilda has advised women to walk away from abusive relationships.

She gave the advice while reacting to a post by a doctor called Obianma Onya, who recalled how one Ayedun Makanjuola was sentenced to four years imprisonment for running over and killing his wife, Adenike Ayedun, a World Bank staff.

According to Wenike, she fled after her man threatened to kill her with a cutlass and then commit suicide.