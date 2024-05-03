Google lays off at least 200 employees from its ‘Core’ teams







Friday, May 3, 2024 - Tech giant, Google has reportedly laid off at least 200 employees from its 'Core' teams, and will be moving some roles to India and Mexico in a bid to cut costs.

Asim Husain, vice president of Google Developer Ecosystem, informed employees about the layoffs in an email last week, saying that this was the biggest planned reduction for his team this year.

“We intend to maintain our current global footprint while also expanding in high-growth global workforce locations so that we can operate closer to our partners and developer communities,” the email read, as per the report

Google's Core unit is tasked with building the technical base for its flagship products and ensuring safety of its users online. It also maintains the company's global IT infrastructure and provides users with internal tools and developer solutions.

At least 50 of the positions eliminated were in engineering at the company's offices in Sunnyvale, California, filings show. Many Core teams will hire corresponding roles in Mexico and India, according to internal documents viewed by CNBC.