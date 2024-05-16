Girl who started college at 10 earns doctorate degree at 17

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - A teen who started college at the age of 10 earned a doctorate degree at 17
Dorothy Jean Tillman II’s participated in Arizona State
University’s commencement on May 6. It was the latest step on a
higher-education journey the Chicago teen started when she took her first
college course at age 10.
In between she earned associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s
degrees.
When Tillman successfully defended her dissertation in
December, 2023, she became the youngest person — at age 17 — to earn a doctoral
degree in integrated behavioral health at Arizona State, associate professor
Leslie Manson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” for a story Monday.
“It’s a wonderful celebration, and we hope ... that Dorothy
Jean inspires more students,” Manson said. “But this is still something so rare
and unique.”
Tillman, called “Dorothy Jeanius” by family and friends, is
the granddaughter of former Chicago Alderwoman Dorothy Tillman.
When most students are just learning to navigate middle
school, her mother enrolled Tillman in classes through the College of Lake
County in northern Illinois, where she majored in psychology and completed her
associate’s degree in 2016, according to her biography.
Tillman earned a bachelor’s in humanities from New York’s
Excelsior College in 2018. About two years later, she earned her master’s of
science from Unity College in Maine before being accepted in 2021 into Arizona
State’s Behavioral Health Management Program.
Most of her classwork was done remotely and online.
Tillman attended her Arizona State commencement in person
and addressed the graduating class during the ceremony.
Tillman told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 14, that
she credits her grandmother and trusting in her mother’s guidance for her
educational pursuits and successes.
0 Comments