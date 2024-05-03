Former US President, DONALD TRUMP, reveals exactly what he'll do if he loses the 2024 presidential election







Friday, May 3, 2024 - Former US president, Donald Trump has revealed what he will do if he loses the 2024 presidential election in November.

The former president spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about issues around election authenticity during a recent interview.

'If everything's honest, I'll gladly accept the results. I don't change on that,' Trump said. 'If it's not, you have to fight for the right of the country.'

His comments came after a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The midwestern state will be key to the presidential election and will be home to the 2024 Republican National Convention where Trump is expected to be formally nominated as the party's nominee to take on Democrat Joe Biden.

In the interview on Wednesday, Trump repeated a lie that he had in fact won Wisconsin in 2020.

'If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin,' Trump said. ‘It also showed I won the election in other locations.’

His claims were disproven following a recount and Republican-backed reviews that found no evidence of voter fraud as Trump claimed.

President Biden clinched Wisconsin in 2020 by just over 20,000 votes, securing 1,630,866 votes compared to Trump's 1,610,184. Trump previously won the state in 2016.

Trump's latest interview and claims comes as he faces a slew of criminal cases. Trump has been hit with is a charge of obstruction in Special Counsel Jack Smith's criminal case against him for election interference.

However, the Supreme Court appears to be casting aspersions on whether federal prosecutors went too far in bringing obstruction charges against hundreds of participants in the January 6 riot.