Forget about RUTO’s expensive trip, the President is doing wonders in the US as BIDEN now hints at visiting Kenya thanks to the Chief Hustler – Look!

Thursday, May 23, 2024 – President William Ruto’s charm offensive in the US is on another level, his expensive private jet notwithstanding.

This is after he influenced US President Joe Biden to visit Kenya which he gladly agreed.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session with Ruto and business leaders to discuss an innovative future between the two countries, Biden hinted at visiting Kenya, which would make him the second US president to do so.

Biden pledged an official visit to the continent in February, subject to his re-election this November.

This commitment comes as analysts suggest that Biden’s warm reception of President William Ruto aims to underscore the U.S.'s dedication to Africa, even at the end of his current term.

Biden made the announcement during President Ruto's arrival at the White House, where the two leaders commenced a two-day summit featuring high-level discussions and a state dinner.

The President, a Democrat, faces a re-election bid against Republican rival and former President Donald Trump in the November 5 election.

“I plan on going in February after I am re-elected,” Biden stated, indicating confidence in his electoral success.

This visit would mark Biden's first to Africa, despite his administration's repeated affirmations of the continent’s strategic importance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST