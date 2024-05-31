DONALD TRUMP’s campaign website crashes as donations flood in after he was found guilty of all 34 charges







Friday, May 31, 2024 - The Trump campaign announced its website crashed due to the number of donations pouring in after he was found guilty of 34 felony counts in his hush money trial.

Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts after a very brief deliberation on Thursday May 30. He faces sentencing on July 11.

The 'Team Trump' campaign account officially announced that their site was down on Thursday evening.

'The American people see through Crooked Joe Biden's rigged show trial,' they wrote.

'So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump's campaign that the WinRed pages went down.'

A spokesperson for the campaign said in a statement: 'Our fundraising link is getting so much traffic it's having intermittent delays. This outpouring is massive and reflective of what we've said all along: the American people see this sham for what it is, and they're ready to support Pres Trump in his fight to save our nation.'





The site returned to normal shortly after.

Trump came out of the courtroom visibly perturbed after the jury found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

'This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,' he lamented in front of eagerly-awaiting camera crews and press.

The ex-president said the 'real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people.'

'Everyone know what happened here...this is a Soros-backed DA.'

'We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man.'

'That's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our Constitution. This was done by the Biden administration in order to hurt a political opponent.'

'I think it's just a disgrace. And we'll keep fighting and fight till the end and we'll win because our country's gone to hell.'

Prosecutors had a high bar to reach in order to convince the 12-person New York jury that Trump conspired to help his 2016 election campaign by paying pornstar Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged sexual encounters.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's wrapped up all the evidence and witness testimony they claimed was sufficient enough to nail Trump on 34 felony counts of 'falsifying business records.'

Trump's team tried to lay out a strong defense of the former president, distancing him from Cohen's payments to Stormy Daniels.

They also reiterated several of their strongest points, that hush money payments are not illegal and Trump solely wanted to spare his family humiliation from Stormy's alleged affair claims.

The case is the first time a former U.S. President has faced a criminal trial.