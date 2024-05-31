DONALD TRUMP’s campaign website crashes as donations flood in after he was found guilty of all 34 charges

Friday, May 31, 2024 - The Trump campaign announced its website crashed due to the number of donations pouring in after he was found guilty of 34 felony counts in his hush money trial.
Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony
counts after a very brief deliberation on Thursday May 30. He faces
sentencing on July 11.
The 'Team Trump' campaign account officially announced that
their site was down on Thursday evening.
'The American people see through Crooked Joe Biden's rigged
show trial,' they wrote.
'So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump's
campaign that the WinRed pages went down.'
A spokesperson for the campaign said in a statement: 'Our fundraising link is getting so much traffic it's having intermittent delays. This outpouring is massive and reflective of what we've said all along: the American people see this sham for what it is, and they're ready to support Pres Trump in his fight to save our nation.'
The site returned to normal shortly after.
Trump came out of the courtroom visibly perturbed after the
jury found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.
'This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,' he lamented in front
of eagerly-awaiting camera crews and press.
The ex-president said the 'real verdict is going to be
November 5 by the people.'
'Everyone know what happened here...this is a Soros-backed
DA.'
'We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man.'
'That's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for
our Constitution. This was done by the Biden administration in order to hurt a
political opponent.'
'I think it's just a disgrace. And we'll keep fighting and
fight till the end and we'll win because our country's gone to hell.'
Prosecutors had a high bar to reach in order to convince the
12-person New York jury that Trump conspired to help his 2016 election campaign
by paying pornstar Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about
their alleged sexual encounters.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's wrapped up all the
evidence and witness testimony they claimed was sufficient enough to nail
Trump on 34 felony counts of 'falsifying business records.'
Trump's team tried to lay out a strong defense of the former
president, distancing him from Cohen's payments to Stormy Daniels.
They also reiterated several of their strongest points, that
hush money payments are not illegal and Trump solely wanted to spare his
family humiliation from Stormy's alleged affair claims.
The case is the first time a former U.S. President has faced
a criminal trial.
