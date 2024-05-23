DJ BROWNSKIN’s file goes missing as Magistrate threatens to issue a warrant of arrest against the investigating officer - Did he bribe rogue DCI officers at Kasarani Police Station?









Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Milimani Principal Magistrate, Gilbert Shikwe, has summoned Kasarani DCIO, Paul Makonge, to appear in court in June over failure to produce a police file in DJ Brownskin case.

The popular deejay is charged with aiding his wife Sharon Njeri’s suicide on July 29, 2022.

The court was told that the police file was not in court and neither was the investigating officer present when the matter came up in court on Thursday.

“There is no police file and the investigating officer is not present in court neither is any witness.

"We are seeking for an adjournment and summons to be issued to the DCIO Kasarani to appear in court,” the prosecution said.

The prosecution further informed the court that the investigating officer had been transferred.

Defense lawyer Duncan Okatch noted that today was the second time the police file was missing.

The court had summoned the investigating officer to appear with the file when the case came up on April 3.

The magistrate noted that the case was of public interest matter and questioned why there was no police file.

He threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the investigating officer.

“I issue orders to summon the DCIO Kasarani to appear in court on June 5 to explain the whereabouts of the police file, failure to which I will issue a warrant of arrest,” Magistrate Shikwe ruled.

Brownskin has denied the charges of aiding the wife’s suicide.

He faced a second count of failing to use all reasonable force to prevent his wife from committing suicide although he knew that she was planning to commit suicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.