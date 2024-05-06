"Detransition is harder than I ever imagined" former transgender says as she begins transitioning back to her original gender (VIDEO)







Monday, May 6, 2024 - A woman who was born a girl named Amy but transitioned into a man named Matt is trying to transition back into a woman.

Amy took to X to share photos from her childhood when she was a girl.





In the caption, she wrote that she is trying to find that girl again.

She added, "Detransition is harder than I ever imagined."

In subsequent posts, she explained that she transitioned 15 years ago when she was just a child because she was a tomboy.

She has now changed her username and handle back to her initial name, Amy. She added that she is now on a journey to detransition.

She has also been reposting videos of former transgenders speaking against the government for allowing them to transition as children when they had no idea what they were doing.

In one video she shared, a former transgender spoke about how many of them were kids confused about their place in the world and they reacted by identifying as a different gender. The speaker added that the kids' "reactionary emotions" should not have been allowed to "define them".

