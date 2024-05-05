Chelsea make 'first contact' with Napoli over summer signing of VICTOR OSIMHEN in '£77m players-plus-cash deal involving ROMELU LUKAKU'







Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Chelsea have reportedly made initial contact with Napoli over a players-plus-cash deal involving Romelu Lukaku for Victor Osimhen.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the Nigeria international, who is likely leaving Napoli at the end of the season.

As reported by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have now made initial contact with Napoli for Osimhen.

When discussing PSG's interest in the forward, he wrote: 'Not just PSG on Victor Osimhen, there have also been initial contacts with Chelsea.'

The journalist continued to reveal that the Blues are 'trying to understand the feasibility' of the deal.

Osimhen is believed to be available for between 68 and 77 million for Chelsea, however, Napoli have some demands.

Di Marzio continues to state that the Serie A side are also demanding the inclusion of two players.

One of these is Lukaku, who would be a direct replacement for Osimhen, while Napoli are also keen to take a 'young player' from Chelsea.

It is unclear as to whether this would be on loan or as a permanent transfer, with any player unnamed.