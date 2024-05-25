CCTV captures a man walking home at night being attacked by a gang as insecurity escalates in Nairobi (VIDEO).









Saturday, May 25, 2024 - A man was attacked by a gang of four as he was walking home at night in one of the city estates.

In the robbery incident captured on CCTV, the victim is seen walking majestically, not knowing that the gang was targeting him.

One of the gang members accosted him and when he tried to fight back, the other gang members joined in and wrestled him to the ground.

They ransacked his pockets and fled after stealing his phone and other personal items.

The video comes at a time when insecurity has escalated in different parts of the city.

Armed gangs have been unleashing terror on innocent city residents, leaving some of the victims with life-threatening injuries.





Watch the video of the robbery incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.