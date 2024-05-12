CCTV cameras capture the moment a taxi driver was abducted at a petrol station in Garissa town by unknown men and bundled into a Probox (VIDEO).





Sunday, May 12, 2024 - A taxi driver has gone missing after he was abducted by some unknown men at DNA Petrol station in Garissa town.

The kidnapping incident took place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at around 5PM.

In the video, the taxi driver is seen basking in the evening sun unaware that he was being trailed.

His abductors pull up in a Probox and whisk him away, before bundling him into a Probox.

The car then speeds away.

The abductors had covered their faces.

The man has been missing since the kidnapping incident happened.





Watch the video.

CCTV footage captures an alleged abduction of a taxi driver at DNA Petrol Station in Garissa town on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at around 5 pm. The taxi driver, reportedly from Liboi town, was picked up by men driving a Toyota Probox. pic.twitter.com/Dx2MaIwGCo — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) May 11, 2024

