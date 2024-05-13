Can’t pay, won’t pay, you are on your own – RUTO’s government throws flood victims under the bus despite promising them heaven

Monday, May 13, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto has changed its tune on flood victims whose houses were swept away.
This is after it vowed never to
compensate some of them despite promising to help them get back on their feet.
Speaking during an interview,
Deputy Government Spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga revealed that there were some
Kenyans who had illegally changed the course of rivers and erected homes and
now are seeking compensation from the government.
This was after the houses were
swept away by floods forcing them to evacuate to safer grounds.
According to Chidzuga, Ruto’s
administration had set aside a compensation kitty but the individuals who
deliberately changed the course of the rivers to erect houses would not
benefit.
“There is a compensation whereby
we have allocated Ksh39 Billion to deal with floods,” she explained.
The deputy government
spokesperson explained that the money would only be available to Kenyans who
were conned during the issuance of title deeds.
She explained that there were
cases of Kenyans who were holding legitimate land ownership papers but which
were obtained fraudulently.
Chidzuga further revealed that
that category of affected Kenyans would be given alternative places or
resources to settle.
“But there are people who were
told to move a river and they did. How do we handle those people?” she
posed.
She explained that the
individuals knowingly carried soil from other places and filled it on rivers
changing their course.
Chidzuga revealed that the
individuals then went ahead to build permanent structures on the reclaimed
land.
“If you know you diverted a
river, just move. We will not give you compensation to buy land in another
place,” she stated.
