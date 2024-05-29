Boston TV news anchor appears to swallow a fly live on air

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - A TV news anchor in Boston appeared to swallow a fly live on the air but instead of making a big fuss about it, she swallowed the fly and kept it going.
A video which has gone viral on social media, showed Boston
25 News reporter Vanessa Welch leading a newscast late last week when
something seemed to fall right into her mouth and down her throat in a flash.
On its face, it looks to be a bug of some sort, likely a
fly, but some have suggested it was something else entirely; maybe an eyelash.
Watch the video below
On Boston25, the news anchor demonstrated true journalistic professionalism: she swallowed a fly and continued to broadcast asnothing had happened. pic.twitter.com/v9Chc1R8QI— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 28, 2024
