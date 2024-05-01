A notorious thug who has been terrorizing Murang’a residents while armed with crude weapons nabbed and some of the stolen items recovered (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - A man is in police custody in connection with armed robberies in Murang’a County.

The suspected thug has been terrorizing residents of Mukuyu and Mumbi areas, as well as Murang’a Town.

Police raided his house after getting intelligence reports and recovered some of the stolen items and crude weapons he used during his robbery missions.

He was taken to Murang’a police station and is expected to be arraigned in court.

See photos of the suspected thug.

























