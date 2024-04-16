YouTuber LOGAN PAUL expecting baby with model girlfriend NINA ADGAL



Tuesday, April 16, 2024 – YouTube star, Logan Paul is expecting a baby with his fiancée, Nina Agdal.

He made the revelation revealed via Instagram on Monday, April 15.

“Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼,” the couple captioned the joint pregnancy reveal.

The model gave a glimpse of her baby bump in the photo as she kissed her partner while Paul, 29, held sonogram shots toward the camera.

Logan who is a professional wrestler, shared the same photos to his Story, writing that his and Agdal’s “next chapter will be very special.”

On her own Story, Agdal referred to herself and Paul as “mom and dad,” and gushed about meeting her “little best friend” soon.

The pair got engaged in Lake Como, Italy, last year.