Woman who went on a shooting spree during eclipse says God told her to



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – A woman who allegedly went on a mad shooting rampage during the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, claims she did so because “God told me to”.

Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, is accused of causing chaos in Georgia, Florida, when she was reportedly seen firing a handgun at several cars on the Interstate 10. She was spotted around the 112-mile marker, and fired “multiple shots” at passers-by, it is claimed.

One driver was struck by glass from the window that was shot at, and was also grazed by the bullet – but managed to swerve away from the shooter before the situation took a really dark turn.

Another driver was shot in the neck and is now in hospital.

Cops eventually arrested the woman who was found with a 9mm handgun inside her purple Dodge Challenge car.





Having been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of firearm, she then allegedly admitted that she “did it because God told me to”.

A spokesman for Florida Highway Patrol said: “Troopers responded to a report of an active shooter in Holmes County. The suspect was reportedly a female who had recently checked out of a local hotel and told the staff she was going on a shooting spree, directed by 'God' in relation to the solar eclipse.

“Within five miles of entering the interstate, the suspect fired multiple shots into another vehicle travelling along the interstate, striking the passing car multiple times.





“Responding Troopers located the suspect near the 96- mile marker and conducted a felony traffic stop. After the suspect was taken into custody, troopers recovered an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun within the purple Challenger.

“The suspect, identified as Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Holmes County Jail.”

An investigation is still ongoing.