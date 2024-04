Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – A South African X user has shared the story of a lady who declined an offer to study abroad because of her then boyfriend but later ended up alone while the man got married to another woman and now works abroad.

“I know someone who declined the offer of studying abroad because of a boyfriend, right now the boyfriend is working abroad and married and she is here alone. Learn to choose yourself and be selfish about your goals,” he wrote.