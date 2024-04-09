How can we achieve a borderless Africa when visas are this hard? - LARRY MADOWO laments after paying $215 for a one-month single entry Nigerian visa



Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Larry Madowo has taken to social media to lament after paying $215 for a one-month single entry visa into Nigeria.

The Kenyan media personality shared a video from Murtala Mohammed International airport, Lagos state and lamented about African countries’ restrictions against fellow Africans.

‘Nigeria just charged me $215 for a 1-month, single entry visa. For the 3rd time this year.

The visa is $25 but Nigeria charges a $20 "processing fee" & $170 for biometrics every time.

How can we achieve a borderless Africa - or AfCFTA - when visas are this hard?''

Watch a video of him lamenting below