Monday, April 22, 2024 – Viewers are divided over a video of Seun Kuti's wife, Yetunde Kuti, dancing seductively.
In the video which is now being debated by many, Yetunde is
seen dancing while recording her moves.
Behind her, her husband is seen eating while sometimes
stealing glances at her.
The video was shared online and has generated mixed reactions.
See below.
Video of SEUN KUTI's wife, YETUNDE KUTI, dancing seductively while he eats generates mixed reactions pic.twitter.com/P0QP1j1nsh— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) April 22, 2024
0 Comments