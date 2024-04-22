Everyone has a past, even your own mother - Car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO, tells those digging his girlfriend’s past and insists he will marry her.





Monday, April 22, 2024 - Popular city dealer, Khalif Kairo, has defended his girlfriend, Cera Imani after bullies on the X platform started digging about her past.

Kairo said he doesn’t care about Cera’s past, adding that everyone has a past.

He shared throwback photos with some of his ex-lovers and said that he also has a past.

Kairo said he is planning to marry Cera, even as Netizens continue to troll him.

“Everybody has a past, even your own mother dated someone else before meeting your father. Critical thing is ignoring what has passed and focusing on the future,’’ he tweeted.





