Everyone has a past, even your own mother - Car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO, tells those digging his girlfriend’s past and insists he will marry her.

Monday, April 22, 2024 - Popular city dealer, Khalif Kairo, has defended his girlfriend, Cera Imani after bullies on the X platform started digging about her past.
Kairo said he doesn’t
care about Cera’s past, adding that everyone has a past.
He shared throwback
photos with some of his ex-lovers and said that he also has a past.
Kairo said he is
planning to marry Cera, even as Netizens continue to troll him.
“Everybody has a past, even your own mother dated someone else
before meeting your father. Critical thing is ignoring what has passed and
focusing on the future,’’ he tweeted.
