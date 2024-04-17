UN Security Council to vote Thursday on Palestinian bid for full membership

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – The United Nations Security Council will
vote on Thursday, April 18 on the Palestinians’ application to become a full UN
member state.
As Israel continues its military offensive in Gaza, the
Palestinians in early April revived a membership application first made to the
UN in 2011, though the United States has repeatedly expressed opposition
to the proposal and vetoed it.
The General Assembly can admit a new member state with a
two-thirds majority vote, but only after the Security Council gives its
recommendation.
After several diplomatic sources told AFP of the planned
vote, the Regional bloc the Arab Group issued a statement Tuesday affirming its
“unwavering support” for the Palestinians’ application.
“Membership in the United
Nations is a crucial step in the right direction towards a just and lasting
resolution of the Palestinian question in line with international law and
relevant UN resolutions,” the statement said.
Algeria, a non-permanent Security Council member, has
drafted the resolution that “recommends” to the General Assembly that “the
State of Palestine be admitted to membership of the United Nations.”
The vote on Thursday will coincide with a Security Council
meeting scheduled several weeks ago to discuss the situation in Gaza, which
ministers from several Arab countries are expected to attend.
The Palestinians who have had observer status at the United
Nations since 2012 have lobbied for years to gain full membership.
“We are seeking admission.
That is our natural and legal right,” Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador
to the United Nations, said in April.
According to the Palestinian side, 137 of the 193 UN member
states already recognize a Palestinian state, raising hope that their request
would be supported in the General Assembly.
But the Palestinian push for UN membership faces a major
hurdle, as the United States who is Israel’s closest ally, could use its veto
power to block the Security Council recommendation.
