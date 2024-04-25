Two teachers stabbed in UK School identified, as teenage girl is held in custody





Wednesday, April 25, 2024 – Two teachers who were stabbed in a school playground in a UK school have been named and pictured for the first time today, April 24.

Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin were identified as the two victims of the knife attack at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, South Wales, at the end of morning break on Wednesday, April 24.

A major incident was declared at the school – also known locally as Amman Valley School. Classrooms were put under lockdown, with pupils only leaving around four hours later.

Drama and Welsh teacher Ms Elias, who is the head of year seven, and Ms Hopkin, who works with special needs students, were stabbed while trying to save a child who was being attacked. Ms Hopkin



Jonathan Edwards, MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr told Channel 5 News that the two were taken to hospital. One of them has since been released with injuries to the arm and hand, while the other has been transferred to Cardiff as the “situation is far more serious”. Ms Elias



The colleagues are said to be “lucky to be alive”, thanks to a “hero” teacher, Darrel Campbell, who is said to have intervened and disarmed a girl.

It is understood that he “wrestled the knife” out of the attacker’s grip, putting her into an armlock until police arrived.

Mr Campbell is said to have not been harmed during the incident.

A student was also stabbed, but their injuries are not life-threatening, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Headteacher James Durbridge praised staff and pupils for their “calm and mature response” to the lockdown in a message on the school’s website.

A teenage girl remains in custody being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing.