Suspect arrested over murder of British-African man in London







Wednesday, April 25, 2024 – A man has been charged with murder after a 46-year-old British-African man was stabbed to death near Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in north London.

Okechukwu Iweha was found with knife wounds on Worcester Avenue near Northumberland Park, in Haringey, on 7 April 2024. He died at the scene.

A post-mortem held on April 10 at Haringey Mortuary gave the cause of death as a stab wound on the chest.

The suspect, Leandro Kaienga, 28, of no fixed abode, appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

The Metropolitan Police arrested Mr Kaienga on Monday, April 22.

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 05:51hrs on Sunday, 7 April to Worcester Avenue, junction with Northumberland Park N17, after Okechukwu was found unresponsive.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. On arrival, they found Okechukwu suffering stab injuries. CPR was administered but despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said Okechukwu's family continued to be supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said:

“While we have made an arrest and our investigation is making good progress, we are still keen to hear from anyone who has information - no matter how small a detail it may seem, pls get in touch.”