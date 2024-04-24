Tiktok star, EVA EVANS, died by apparent suicide as it is revealed body was found hanging in apartment and she left suicide note behind

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – TikTok star, Eva Evans, whose death over the weekend took fans by surprise, apparently died by suicide, it has now emerged.
A friend found Eva's body late Saturday night, April 20,
after having seen her alive Friday morning, April 19, law enforcement sources
told TMZ.
The friend had a key to Eva's NYC apartment and when they
went to check on her, they found her hanging inside.
The friend called 911, and when police arrived they told
police they didn't know Eva to be depressed or emotionally disturbed. When
paramedics arrived, they pronounced her dead at the scene.
There were no unusual injuries and there was no sign of a
struggle.
A note was left behind, the contents of which are unclear at
this point, sources told the publication.
Despite the obvious signs of suicide, her official cause of
death hasn't been ruled on just yet, and is pending toxicology results.
The update comes a few days after Eva's sister announced her
passing on social media. In her tribute, Lila expressed her grief over Eva's
passing, praising the "Club Rat" creator as a sweet and loving
sister.
She didn't provide any context or details about her
sibling's death.
Eva was known on TikTok for posting day-in-the-life type
content about 20-somethings in New York and she also famously created a web
series called "Club Rat" about the dating scene.
