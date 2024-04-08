Throwback video of AOKI LEE SIMMONS telling her father she would get a SUGAR DADDY if he doesn't increase her allowance

Monday, April 8, 2024 – An old video of model Aoki Lee Simmons telling her father, Russell Simmons, that she would get a sugar daddy if he didn't raise her allowance has resurfaced.
The video came up again after it emerged that 21-year-old
Aoki, a Harvard graduate, is dating 65-year-old Restaurateur Vittorio Assaf.
Photos of Aoki and Assaf kissing during a romantic getaway
to St. Barts made news headlines and shocked many.
In the throwback video which has now emerged, Aoki is seen on a live video with her father, Russell Simmons.
“If you don't raise my budget, I'm going to get a sugar
daddy,” Aoki said to her father.
“I'm kidding. I'm sorry, I'm kidding,” she quickly added.
Evidently shocked, Russell asked: “What did you say?
“You don't even have sugar daddy capabilities, right? aren't
you a V (virgin)?”
Russell then goes on to tell Aoki that she makes money as a
model but Aoki responded that the money from modelling isn't enough.
Watch the video below.
AOKI LEE SIMMONS TELLS DAD RUSSELL SIMMONS SHE GET A SUGAR DADDY IF HE DOESN'T UP HER BUDGET ALLOWANCE pic.twitter.com/teJgxCBRxX— 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) April 6, 2024
