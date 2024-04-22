There shall never be extrajudicial killings or political assassinations in Kenya – RUTO now swears on General OGOLLA’s grave





Monday, April 22, 2024 - President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that there will never be extrajudicial killings or political assassinations in Kenya ever again.

Speaking during the burial of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla in Ng'iya, Siaya County yesterday, the Head of State acknowledged that many lives have been lost through these heinous acts over the years.

"I did make a commitment to the people of Kenya and I have this to say.

"We have indeed lost many people because of extrajudicial killings, we have indeed lost many Kenyans through political assassinations," he affirmed.

“I made a commitment to the people of Kenya, and let me say this here, for the avoidance of doubt, and without any fear of contradiction, there shall never be again extrajudicial killings or political assassinations.

"There shall never be another occasion where we have bodies of Kenyans in River Yala. Not under my watch," he added.

This comes amid speculations about the tragic passing of General Ogolla and nine other junior officers in a helicopter crash at the Kaben-Cheptulel border between Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot Counties.

There have been growing calls from leaders and the country at large for a probe into the crash.

