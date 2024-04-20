Teen behind 2001 Dartmouth killings granted parole after spending half his life behind bars

Friday, April 19, 2024 – A teen who has spent two decades behind bars after murdering two Dartmouth College professors has been granted parole.
James Parker, now almost 40, appeared before the New
Hampshire state parole board years after pleading guilty to killing Half and
Susanne Zantop, in Hanover.
Parker, 16 at the time, has served close to the minimum of
his 25-years-to-life sentence for second-degree murder.
During his parole hearing on Thursday, April 18, he said
that he was “deeply sorry.”
His lawyer and Department of Corrections staff said that
Parker has taken many steps through the years to rehabilitate himself and help
fellow inmates.
Parker acknowledged the “unimaginably horrible” crime he’d
committed and said he knows that no amount of time could change or alleviate
the pain he’s caused.
Parker was 16 when he and his then 17-year-old friend, Robert Tulloch, hatched a heinous plan to leave their lives in Chelsea, Vermont, for greener pastures in Australia. They killed the professors in a conspiracy to earn fast cash to move to Australia.
People who knew the teens were shocked to think the “class
clowns” were capable of such a vicious crime.
The trip would need an estimated $10,000 and the pair
decided they’d knock on the doors of unsuspecting homeowners under the guise of
conducting a survey on environmental issues. Once inside, Parker and Tulloch
planned to tie up their victims, steal their credit cards and ATM information
and force them to provide their PIN numbers before killing them.
Parker revealed that they picked the Zantop house because it
looked expensive and it was surrounded by trees.
Half, 62, had let them into his home on Jan. 27, 2001, and within 10 minutes Tulloch had stabbed him and directed Parker to stab Susanne, 55, Parker told police in an interview at the time.
The pair fled the brutal murder scene with Half’s wallet
which contained about $340 and a list of numbers. After leaving, Parker and
Tulloch realized they’d left behind their knife sheaths at the house and
couldn’t return after seeing the place swarming with police.
Fingerprints on the knife sheath and a bloody boot print
eventually linked the pair to the crime but after being questioned by police
they fled and hitchhiked West before they were nabbed at an Indiana truck stop
weeks later.
Parker, who cooperated with prosecutors and testified against Tulloch, had sought a sentence reduction in 2018 but withdrew his petition after Zantops’ two daughters objected.
Tulloch, now 40, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and
got a sentence of life without parole. He’s scheduled for a resentencing
hearing in June.
In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that it is unconstitutional
to sentence a juvenile offender to mandatory life imprisonment without parole.
Tulloch and four other men who received such sentences were
granted resentencing hearings in 2014 as a result.
Susanne Zantop was the head of Dartmouth’s German studies
department, while Half Zantop taught Earth sciences. Both hailed from Germany.
