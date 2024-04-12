South Korean singer PARK BO-RAM dies at age 30



Friday, April 12, 2024 – K-Pop star Park Bo-ram died unexpectedly on April 11 at the age of 30, her agency Xanadu Entertainment said.

According to the South Korean police, the South Korean singer was drinking with two other women at an acquaintance’s home when she was found unconscious in the bathroom at about 9.55pm.

She was sent to the hospital, but was pronounced dead more than an hour later at 11.17pm.

Namyangju Police Station filed a report that said the singer was drinking with her friends.

The report states she excused herself to go to the bathroom at 9.55pm, but did not return for some time.

When her two friends checked on her, she was “found slouched over the sink, unconscious,” the report said.

They performed CPR while waiting for emergency responders to arrive at the house, it added.

Park's agency XANADU Entertainment released a statement announcing the singer's passing.

“We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11,” the statement said.

"All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness.

"It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram.

“The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved's family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace.”

Park first gained attention by appearing in audition show “Superstar K2” in 2010, which sees singers perform a song to impress three judges and the audience. Four years later, in 2014, she debuted with 'Beautiful", ranking 19th on South Korea's annual chart that year.

Just ten days before her sudden death, on April 3, Park released a new single titled “I Miss You” and was said to be preparing for a full-length album.