‘She wanted to be a Mom’ - JOYNER LUCAS reveals he dated ASHANTI and had conversations about having kids together before she got back with NELLY

Friday, April 12, 2024 – Rapper, Joyner Lucas has finally spilled the beans about his past relationship with singer, Ashanti.
Rumours about the two artists dating started to emerge when
she appeared as the leading lady in his music video, “Falling Slowly
(Evolution) in 2020.
Over the last four years, fans have envied their chemistry
on the video despite their eight-year difference.
While talking to Jason Lee on his self-titled show, Lucas
called Ashanti “dope” and said she was easy to love.
He claimed that the two had chats about having children but
they broke up because he felt the two weren’t at the same place.
“Yeah so, you dated Ashanti.
How was that?” Lee asked after discussing Nick Cannon and his 12 children.
“It was dope. She’s a really
dope person. She really is. She is an amazing person,” Lucas said.
Lee then asked how they got together since both are private
about their relationships, and Lucas, 35, replied,
“I’m a private n—ga. I don’t
really be talking about it, but what I will say is that she’s an amazing person
and I’m super happy for her.”
“She’s about to have a baby.
I’m just excited, I know how much you wanted to be a mom.”
After Lucas commented on Ashanti’s desire to be a mother,
Lee immediately jumped on the comment and said, “How did you know?”
“I mean, we had those
conversations,”, before stating that he was “not in a place” in his life that
he wanted to have a child.
Lee asked, “You guys talked
about having a baby together?”
Affirming that they did, Lucas went on to say “We talked
about a lot of s—t.”
“I would say I loved her, for
sure. She’s a very easy person to be in love with though,” the recording artist
said. “She’s dope, a super dope person and I’m not just saying that.”
When asked how he let her get away, he said, “I knew that
what she wanted and what she needed, I don’t feel like I could have fulfilled
that at that time.”
“I’m happy she got away, you
know,” Lucas expressed. “I’m happy that she ended up going and spinning the
block with Nelly. And now she’s having a baby. I’m super proud of her.”
Lucas admitted they never had any issues but he wasn’t
prepared to move to New York away from his two children. He said, he “knew what
she needed, which is what she has now” with Nelly.
Nelly and Ashanti have not spoken about intentions to get
married, but have been happily in love since reuniting. The “Body on Me”
collaborators dated on and off for 10 years in the early 2000s at the peak of
both of their music careers.
0 Comments