Scandal as a Bungoma politician threatens to publish Governor FERNANDES BARASA’s private photos with his lover online for the world to see – Look!

Saturday, April 27, 2024 – Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has been caught in another scandal that has resulted in extortion.
This is after a Bungoma
politician threatened to publish his private photos online for the world to see
if he would not pay him the money.
Joseph Lendrix Waswa, who has
since been arrested and charged, is accused of threatening Barasa by telling
him that he would circulate his photos in numerous WhatsApp groups.
Waswa, alias SSP Kiprop,
appeared before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Margate Maroro on Thursday,
April 25.
According to the charge sheet,
Waswa allegedly gave Barasa an ultimatum to cooperate by sending him money, or
his photos would go viral by 10 a.m.
"It is alleged that
on March 19, 2024, at 1356 hrs at an unknown place using WhatsApp account
number+2454xxxxxx under a mobile registration name of AL Yusuf, you sent a
WhatsApp message to wit:
"Bure by saa nne (by 10
a.m.) I will have circulated all your n@ked photos kwa hizo WhatsApp
groups" to Fernandes Barasa of WhatsApp account number 254xxxxxxxx
information you knew would detrimentally affect him," read the charge
sheet.
According to the charge sheet
presented in court, the prosecution accuses Waswa of allegedly committing a
crime contrary to Section (1) b of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act.
Lawyer Bryan Khaemba represented
Waswa in court.
He argued that his client was a
respected leader and businessman, saying the governor framed him for unknown
reasons.
Waswa also faced another count
of cyberbullying, where the prosecution accused him of allegedly sending
another threatening message.
According to the charge sheet,
Waswa, through a mobile number registered in the name of Al Yusuf, sent the
following message:
"Trust me; I will circulate
other photos of you and Mama that you've never seen, which are in the gadget on
the media plus the naked ones. Bro hutafurahia."
He allegedly sent the message to
Barasa on his WhatsApp number, +254xxxxxx, knowing that the message was
detrimental to the victim.
