SAKAJA says he has succeeded in transforming Nairobi despite being ranked the most corrupt governor in Nairobi’s history





Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has praised his leadership style, saying he has been able to transform Nairobi in the last two years he has been in power.

Sakaja was elected the governor of the busy metropolis but he has nothing to show in comparison to the manifesto he promised Nairobians when he was campaigning for the lucrative seat.

However, appearing on NTV on Friday, Sakaja stated that the last two years in office have been full of mixed emotions, but he was grateful to Nairobi residents for electing him.

"I thank the people of Nairobi for the opportunity to lead and serve them.

"The impact I feel; you know, when you see someone's life changing and we're trying our best so that all Nairobi residents can feel and see that it's working," he said.

The county chief stated that his administration has made numerous strides and has been a success for the period he's been in office.

Sakaja further explained that he was given a five-year mandate; hence, everything would fall into place as time went by.

"It's working well for many things. Remember, Nairobi didn't start just yesterday when I became governor. It's working, and there's progress.

"You know, when we campaigned for the job for a five-year term, nobody said there was magic coming and everything would change all at once.

"So there's progress; it's step by step," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST