RUTO ‘unearths a multi-billion scandal’ as he raises serious concerns over the size of Bunge Towers rooms – Look!

Thursday, April 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has voiced his concerns over the size of rooms at the Ksh9.6 billion Bunge Towers.
The Head of State while
presiding over the opening of the tower, questioned whether the rooms set aside
for committee meetings would accommodate many members.
While raising the concern, Ruto
questioned whether some of the committee members would be forced to stand since
the rooms were too small.
Ruto was forced to seek
clarifications on the matter after he visited one of the rooms where he
addressed several issues relating to the construction of the building.
“I thought that committee
members are more than this, then how do you transact if the membership is full
house?” the head of state questioned.
The Speaker of the National
Assembly Moses Wetangula who was among those present during the official launch
quickly responded to the questions raised by the president.
According to Wetangula, the
rooms allocated for committee meetings were large enough to accommodate
all members.
However, committees with many
members would be granted access to a special chamber inside the tower.
The 28-storey building hosts
several luxurious amenities including a modern gym, a restaurant and a beauty
parlour.
In its design, an underground
tunnel has been constructed to link Parliament Buildings to the modern tower.
MPs will be allowed to access
the tower in two phases, the first phase will involve moving MPs from the Kenya
International Convention Centre (KICC) to the tower and the second phase will
involve moving the other MPs from the continental house to the tower.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
