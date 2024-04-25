RUTO ‘unearths a multi-billion scandal’ as he raises serious concerns over the size of Bunge Towers rooms – Look!





Thursday, April 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has voiced his concerns over the size of rooms at the Ksh9.6 billion Bunge Towers.

The Head of State while presiding over the opening of the tower, questioned whether the rooms set aside for committee meetings would accommodate many members.

While raising the concern, Ruto questioned whether some of the committee members would be forced to stand since the rooms were too small.

Ruto was forced to seek clarifications on the matter after he visited one of the rooms where he addressed several issues relating to the construction of the building.

“I thought that committee members are more than this, then how do you transact if the membership is full house?” the head of state questioned.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula who was among those present during the official launch quickly responded to the questions raised by the president.

According to Wetangula, the rooms allocated for committee meetings were large enough to accommodate all members.

However, committees with many members would be granted access to a special chamber inside the tower.

The 28-storey building hosts several luxurious amenities including a modern gym, a restaurant and a beauty parlour.

In its design, an underground tunnel has been constructed to link Parliament Buildings to the modern tower.

MPs will be allowed to access the tower in two phases, the first phase will involve moving MPs from the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) to the tower and the second phase will involve moving the other MPs from the continental house to the tower.

The Kenyan DAILY POST