RUTO now blames his enemies for inciting doctors to strike – They are just jealous and are trying to sabotage SHIF

Speaking during a press briefing
at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Government Spokesperson
Isaac Mwaura stated that the ongoing doctors' strike is politically
instigated to sabotage the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).
Mwaura said there was no
explanation for the doctors to continue striking after the government committed
to allocate Sh2.4 billion towards the deployment of medical interns.
“It only leads to one conclusion
that there may be a political motive in sabotaging the Social Health Act and
the Universal Health Coverage. There is no way you can explain,” said Mwaura.
The government spokesperson
noted that the government is to negotiate with Kenya Medical Practitioners,
Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials to end the strike.
“There were 19 issues and they
have been classified 6 for national and 9 for counties. Counties are willing to
handle their own issues, national government is willing to handle its own
issues. We are obeying the court orders, in fact they are the ones breaching
the orders,” Mwaura added.
Doctors downed their tools on
March 15 demanding over the government’s failure to post medical interns and
the health ministry’s non-adherence to the medics’ 2017 CBA.
Despite being offered the Sh2.4
billion to facilitate the immediate deployment and posting of the 2023/24
cohort of medical student interns, KMPDU officials rejected the offer
maintaining that the 2017-21 CBA must be honored in totality.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments