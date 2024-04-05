I have not and will never support MUDAVADI or WETANGULA to lead – NATEMBEYA now declares war against the 2 Luhya supremos

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has declared war against Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Speaking during an interview, Natembeya vowed never to let Wetagula and Mudavadi lead the Luhya Nation, saying the two are self-seekers.

When pushed on whether he would support either Wetangula or Mudavadi, if selected to speak on behalf of the Mulembe Nation by consensus, Natembeya said a big NO.

“I will reject the proposal because it would be manipulation. Where we have reached, the two cannot take us anywhere.

You cannot teach old dogs new tricks,” he argued.

Natembeya accused Mudavadi and Wetangula of exploiting the Luhya community for personal political gains.

"When they claim to continue the journey started by Masinde Muliro and Wamalwa Kijana, do they truly understand the essence of that journey?" Natembeya questioned.

"They are leveraging our people to consolidate power. they rally supporters by boasting about their influence, yet fail to utilise it for the development of our region," Natembeya asserted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST