RUTO controversially fires CAROLINE MUEKE as EAC Secretary General barely 1 month after appointing her – See who she has replaced her with?





Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has revoked the nomination of Kenya’s appointee to the position of the East African Community Secretary General.

In a letter dated April 15, 2024, which was submitted to the EAC Council of Ministers Chairperson Deng Kuol, the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for the East African Community Peninah Malonza communicated that Ruto had revoked the nomination of Caroline Mwende Mueke.

The CS further noted that the President had now nominated Veronica Mueni Nduva to hold the seat.

“In accordance with Article 67 (1) of the EAC Treaty; we write to inform you the President of the Republic of Kenya has varied the nomination of Ms Mueke to the position of the EAC Secretary General”.

“The Republic of Kenya now presents Ms. Veronica Mueni Nduva for appointment to the position of the Secretary General of the East African Community”, read the letter in part.

Before her nomination, Veronica Nduva had been serving as the Principal Secretary for Performance & Delivery Management in the Ministry of Public Service.

Interestingly, the CS did not provide any reason for the decision to revoke the appointment of Caroline Mueke, which was submitted to the Community on March 15.

However, the buck lies with the members of the EAC, who will be required to vet and approve the new appointee.

This decision comes after the previous holder for the Secretary-General position, Peter Mathuki, was reassigned as Kenya’s Ambassador to Russia.

Mathuki has served in the position since 2021 after being appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

