RUTO controversially fires CAROLINE MUEKE as EAC Secretary General barely 1 month after appointing her – See who she has replaced her with?

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has revoked the nomination of Kenya’s appointee to the position of the East African Community Secretary General.
In a
letter dated April 15, 2024, which was submitted to the EAC Council of
Ministers Chairperson Deng Kuol, the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for the East
African Community Peninah Malonza communicated that Ruto had revoked the
nomination of Caroline Mwende Mueke.
The CS
further noted that the President had now nominated Veronica Mueni Nduva to hold
the seat.
“In
accordance with Article 67 (1) of the EAC Treaty; we write to inform you the
President of the Republic of Kenya has varied the nomination of Ms Mueke to the
position of the EAC Secretary General”.
“The
Republic of Kenya now presents Ms. Veronica Mueni Nduva for appointment to the
position of the Secretary General of the East African Community”, read the
letter in part.
Before
her nomination, Veronica Nduva had been serving as the Principal Secretary for
Performance & Delivery Management in the Ministry of Public Service.
Interestingly,
the CS did not provide any reason for the decision to revoke the appointment of
Caroline Mueke, which was submitted to the Community on March 15.
However,
the buck lies with the members of the EAC, who will be required to vet and
approve the new appointee.
This
decision comes after the previous holder for the Secretary-General position, Peter
Mathuki, was reassigned as Kenya’s Ambassador to Russia.
Mathuki
has served in the position since 2021 after being appointed by former President
Uhuru Kenyatta.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments