Pope FRANCIS calls for Gaza ceasefire in Easter address to Christians



Monday, April 1, 2024 – Pope Francis has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages in an Easter Sunday address that marked the most important day on the Christian calendar.

The Roman Catholic Church leader presided over Mass in a packed and flower-bedecked St Peter's Square and then delivered his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing and message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

Francis, 87, renewed his call for a ceasefire on Sunday.

"I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid is ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on last October 7 and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip," he said in his Urbi et Orbi address.

‘’How much suffering we see in the eyes of children, the children have forgotten to smile in those war zones. With their eyes, children ask us: Why? Why all this death? Why all this destruction? War is always an absurdity and a defeat", he added.

Francis condemned human trafficking and prayed for "a path of hope" for those suffering from violence, hunger and the effects of climate change, as well as consolation for "the victims of terrorism in all its forms".