Police release the booking photo of a woman arrested and charged in the shooting of her African husband in the US



Friday, April 12, 2024 – Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the shooting of a man at 2634 Yorktown Street about 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

The suspect Keaiirra Shavoiyae Chidozie, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 263rd State District Court.

This is following the shooting of her African husband.

The victim, 26, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detective D. King said Chidozie told detectives she and her husband (victim) got into an argument that escalated and she started to fear for her safety.

As she walked to the bedroom, her husband followed her and continued to argue with her.

Chidozie then grabbed a pistol and shot her husband several times.

She then left the apartment with the couple’s two children.

Chidozie was stopped in the parking lot and detained by responding officers. She was arrested and subsequently charged for her role in the shooting.

The children were placed in the care of a family member.